Surprise omission: NAB law amends not put before joint session

ISLAMABAD: There is a big surprise omission from the truckload of bills that the government has rushed through parliament’s joint sitting, setting a new record in parliamentary history.

The two presidential ordinances that inserted sweeping amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law were not brought before the parliament. The government has yet not moved them in the National Assembly or the Senate. Maybe, it first wants to get their response to the ordinances before going to the parliament next time. They will certainly be cleared by the National Assembly, but will be rejected by the Senate unless a consensus is reached on them between the government and the opposition parties. The opposition has announced to move a disapproving resolution to discard them if they were tabled in the Senate.

These ordinances did not figure on the joint session agenda. The business that was to be transacted by it included a total of 29 bills, but the government following the principle “make hay while the sun shines” added four more bills pushing the tally to 33 pieces, and got all of them approved.

When the government noticed that the going was good, and it may be one-off, it strangely reneged within minutes on its commitment to defer the legislation regarding the electronic voting machines (EVMs). Though the minister concerned had made it public on the floor that the bill had been deferred because the opposition wanted an agreement on it through dialogue involving Speaker Asad Qaiser, its passage was suddenly secured from the joint session.

Never in the parliamentary history has the legislation been done in such an indecent haste in a joint sitting of the parliament. Not only the actual business was disposed of in just a few hours but an additional agenda was also introduced and dealt with lightning speed.

If the time consumed by the initial elaborate speeches of the opposition leaders — Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and others — before the legislative business was taken up are excluded from the duration of the sitting, every bill might not have been allocated more than a few minutes. The moving, clause by clause reading of the bills and their first, second and third readings were nothing more than mere rituals with the treasury members hardly knowing what is before them for voting. The pace with which the bills were approved following the opposition walkout was unheard of.

In the past, the parliament had rarely been convened to do legislation and was summoned once in a year for the annual presidential address. At times, it had also been called for the speeches of the visiting dignitaries belonging to friendly countries.

Regardless of political parties in power and in opposition, they had been working out consensus on the proposed laws. They had been separately clearing them in the Senate and the National Assembly, which provides an opportunity to the members of the two Houses to have a thorough debate on them. It has also happened that the two sides had been hammering out agreement on the legislation during deliberations outside the house. The PTI has set a new parliamentary precedent of bulldozing its preferred bills in the joint session simply because it has shunned consensus across the parliamentary spectrum.

Among the bills approved by the parliament, only two are extraordinarily important in the political realm. They relate to the electoral reforms that provide for the use of EVMs and i-voting for overseas Pakistanis and curtail the constitutional powers, functions and duties of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for ensuring fair, free and transparent polls.

Through the rushed legislation, the government has now cleared the entire legislative backlog, which piled up over the past three years. If the opposition parties that dominate the Senate since 2018 are determined to impede the official lawmaking efforts for cogent or unconvincing reasons, the government has made no meaningful and earnest attempt to prevail upon them to change their trajectory.