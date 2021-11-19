Protests in IIOJ&K for return of martyrs’ bodies

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Illegal Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Thursday ordered an investigation into the police raid that killed four people and led to protests from families of three of the victims who said their relatives were gunned down in cold blood.

The announcement of the probe comes after police detained and later released over a dozen relatives of the martyred civilians during a sit-in late Wednesday in Srinagar.

The protesting families were demanding authorities return the bodies so they could bury them. “Our first and foremost priority is to get the body,” said Abdul Majid Bhat, brother of one of the civilians.

Police earlier said the two civilians among the victims died in the crossfire when government forces attacked suspected rebels in Srinagar.

Witnesses and families of the civilians have denied the police version and said Indian troops used them as human shields during the standoff and martyred them deliberately. Authorities later secretly buried all of the victims in a remote northwestern village.

“These probes in the past have never resulted in providing justice to the aggrieved. It helps the state in buying time and tiring the families,” said Parvez Imroz, a prominent rights lawyer who heads the Jammu-Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society. “Such probes, if done honestly, may only help to know the truth but not establish justice,” said Imroz.