DG ISI pays farewell calls on PM, FM separately

ISLAMABAD: Director General ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid farewell calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Thursday. During the meeting the prime minster appreciated Faiz Hameed’s services as DG ISI and extended best wishes over his new appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.
PM said ISI is the best institution which has taken important steps to ensure the internal and external security of the county. ISI has played always a key role in defeating terrorism. PM held during the tenure of Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed as DG ISI several targets including Afghan peace process were achieved.
DG ISI Lt. Gen Faiz Hameed thanked the PM for his confidence and support and cooperation extended by the government. Meanwhile, DG ISI Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed paid a farewell call on Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi too in Islamabad Thursday, reported a private news channel. During the meeting, the minster appreciated Faiz Hameed’s services as DG ISI and extended best wishes over his new appointment as Peshawar Corps Commander.
