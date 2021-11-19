Attempts being made to control electoral process: Fazl

QUETTA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday claimed attempts are being made to control the electoral process of the country before the general elections of 2023.

Addressing an Ulema convention here, Fazl said termed July 25, 2018, a "black day" when, he added, the general elections were rigged in the country. "Yesterday was also a black day in Parliament," said Fazl, who also heads the anti-government PDM alliance.

He further said that the country was "no one's property" and would be run with the "will of the people and the Constitution". The government and its allies on Wednesday pulled off a victory against the opposition during a joint sitting of parliament by succeeding in passing the bills that pave the way for holding the next general elections in the country through the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and giving around nine million overseas Pakistanis the right to cast their votes in the 2023 polls.

Surprisingly, the legislation pertaining to the electoral reforms -- The Election (Amendment) Bill, 2021 -- was deferred and only the bills related to using the EVMs and enabling overseas Pakistanis to cast votes were passed.