Ahmad, Huzaifa, Junaid get wildcards for international event

KARACHI: Ahmad Amin, Huzaifa Shahid, and Junaid Khan have got wildcards for Punjab International Open to be held in Lahore from December 21-25.

Punjab Squash Association (PSA) selected these three young players for wildcards after trials.

Huzaifa and Junaid are under-19 players and will start their international careers with this event meant for domestic players only.

Meanwhile, the country’s top player Tayyab Aslam is top seed. Seven under-19 players are among the 32 main draw players in this event.