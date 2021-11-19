Ahsan enters Guatemala Open pre-quarters

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising squash player Ashan Ayaz moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the $10,000 1st Guatemala Open Squash in Guatemala on Thursday.
Ahsan thrashed wildcard Mauricio Sedano from Guatemala 11-9, 11-5, 11-7 in 38 minutes in the first round. He is to face eighth seed Miled Zarazúa from Mexico in the second round.
