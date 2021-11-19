Pakistan drawn to compete in Hockey5s event in June

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will compete in the first World Hockey5s to be staged in Lausanne, Switzerland on June 4-5.

The senior World Hockey5s event — initially scheduled in September this year — was postponed due to Covid-related issues. It will now take place on June 4-5, 2022, in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Intense competition, music entertainment and additional activities, such as initiations or demonstrations, are high on the programme of an event which will enable to showcase hockey and engage further with the public.

Ten teams from four continents, including some of the powerhouses of international hockey, that will compete in the men’s event include Switzerland, India, Malaysia, Pakistan and Poland while Switzerland, India, Poland, South Africa and Uruguay will be vying for the women’s trophy.

Hockey5s is played with 5 athletes per team. It is particularly known for its non-stop end to end action, since the ball is in play for about 90% of a match, thanks to rebound-boards placed against the outside of the side-lines and back-lines.

Furthermore, there are usually more goals with Hockey5s than with the more traditional 11-a-side format of hockey, since players can score from anywhere after the attacking line.

Hockey5s is played on a smaller pitch, which enables to bring hockey to people in new and unexpected venues, sometimes even at the heart of the cities. Also, the match duration is shorter, with 2 halves of 10 minutes each.

Precisely, FIH Hockey5s Lausanne 2022 will be staged on the Place de la Navigation, an iconic location near the Lac Léman bordering the Olympic Capital.

Played in more than 70 countries in the world, Hockey5s was the most attended sport at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with no less than 200’000 spectators!

In 2019, in order to further boost the development of hockey globally through Hockey5s, the FIH Executive Board decided to create an FIH Hockey5s World Cup — with the inaugural edition planned in 2024 — and, in the near future, a Hockey5s World Tour, which will consist of events similar to Lausanne’s.