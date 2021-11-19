Local hope Natalia goes down fighting in ITF juniors

ISLAMABAD: Local girl Natalia Zaman lost in three sets against top Nepalese in the ITF Pakistan ITA-Midcourt International Junior Tennis Championships semi-finals here at the PTF Tennis Complex.

In Thursday’s semis Abhilasha Bista (NEP) overpowered Natalia Zaman (PAK) 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-0. After winning the first set on a tie-break, Natalia looked struggling with her usual game, ultimately losing the next two rather easily. She was nowhere near her best game as Abhilasha Bista controlled the proceedings with some powerful baseline game. Russian Amir Asylkozhaev and Mujtaba Ali Khan (USA) made it to the final of the boys’ singles event with easy semis wins against their opponents.

Results: Boys singles semi-finals: Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) bt Aarav Samrat Hada (NEP) 6-4, 6-0; Mujtaba Ali Khan (USA) bt Abhishek Thorat (USA) 6-3, 6-2.

Girls’ singles semi-finals: Abhilasha Bista (NEP) bt Natalia Zaman (PAK) 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-0; Goetz Taylor (USA) bt Daria Stefania Malaescu (ROU) 6-1, 6-0.

Boys’ doubles semi-finals: Aarav Samrat Hada & Aki Zuben Rawat (NEP) bt Mujtaba Ali Khan (USA) & Ferdi Tangal (TUR) 3-6, 6-3(10-7); Amir Asylkozhaev (RUS) & Dmitry Bessonov (RUS) bt Dev Kanbargimath (ROU) & Abhishek Thorat (USA) 7-6(5), 6-4.

Girls’ doubles semi-finals: Abhilasha Bista (NEP) & Taylor Goetz(USA) bt Sai Harshitaa Adivi (IND) & Zahra Suleman(PAK): 6-0, 6-1; Sorochkina (RUS) & Ekaterina (RUS) bt Daria Stefania Malaescu (ROU) & Sharvani Shreshta(NEP) 2-6, 6-4(10-8).