Ali puts Central Punjab ahead of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

LAHORE: Central Punjab pacer Mohammad Ali’s six for 37 had Khyber Pakhtunkhwa struggling at 187 for nine, trailing by 83 at stumps on the second day’s play of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match at Multan Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The right-arm pacer accounted for Sahibzada Farhan (24), Nabi Gul (seven), Adil Amin (26), Rehan Afridi (18), Khalid Usman (11) and Niaz Khan (0).

Central Punjab are close to collecting all six points for bowling. Having already collected three points for removing eight or more wickets in 100 overs, they will get three more if they dismiss the last Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batter under the score of 200.

It was 46 by Musadiq Ahmed and 42 not out by Asif Afridi that dragged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to 187. Asif hit three fours and four sixes off 31 balls. He will be joined by Imran Khan Snr when play resumes on Friday (today).

Central Punjab after resuming the day on 206 for six were bowled out for 270 inside 10 overs as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collected four bowling points. Mohammad Saad fell on 98 after resuming the day on 64.

Imran, Sameen Gul and Asif Afridi picked up three wickets each.

Ahsan Ali followed up his triple century in the last round with a 62-ball 70 as Sindh managed 161 for three in reply to Southern Punjab’s 310 before bad light forced the close of play at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The right-handed opener smashed 13 fours before he became Sindh’s third wicket to fall after Khurram Manzoor and Ammad Alam were sent packing by Aamer Yamin and Zia-ul-Haq.

It was Saad Khan’s unbeaten 80-ball 54 (eight fours) which propelled Sindh to 161. He will resume the innings with captain Asad Shafiq, who is not out on 11.

Earlier, Umar Siddiq converted his overnight 61 into 84.

The Southern Punjab skipper became Test cricketer Tabish Khan’s second victim. The destroyer-in-chief, however, was Sohail Khan, who dismissed four batters for 62 runs.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, Northern were 50 runs ahead of Balochistan as they ended the day on 17 for none playing for the second time in the match.

Raza Hasan’s four wickets for 67 helped Northern bowl Balochistan out for 211. Bismillah Khan and Akbar-ur-Rehman scored 64 and 50, respectively. Northern’s Mehran Mumtaz took three for 80, while Mubasir Khan returned two for 21.

By dismissing Balochistan inside 100 overs and under 250, Northern bagged five bowling points. Balochistan had bagged five points for bowling out Northern for 244 in 84.4 overs.