Youngsters named in 12-man squad for first T20I against BD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan have picked three backup players in the 12-man squad for today’s (Friday) opening T20 International against Bangladesh with captain Babar Azam admitting that free-scoring on Bangladesh tracks will not be easier.

In a virtual media talk from Dhaka on the eve of the series opener, Babar said that over the years playing tacks in Bangladesh proved tricky.

“Though I have not seen the pitch where we are going to play Friday, the usual behavior of pitches in Bangladesh over the year has been rather slow and the one having a spin in it. Here again, we need to keep our wickets in hand early in the innings before trying to score g freely later. We are well aware of the fact that teams visiting here in the recent past struggled against hosts. What we are looking at is to play positive cricket and put in hundred percent considering the nature of pitches.”

Babar started his media interaction by announcing a 12-member team for the opening match bringing in left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz, all-rounder Wasim Junior and top-order batsman Haider Ali and middle-order Khushdil Shah.

“We will keep on changing our outfit mainly to prepare a well-balanced team for the next year’s World Cup to be held in Australia. Friday’s match will be our first on road to next year’s mega event. We are planning to use our resources accordingly to raise a competitive outfit. I will discuss all these matters with selectors in an effort to use all the resources in days to come.”

Babar said that bench strength will be tested but not at the expense of those who have set the tempo on high in the World Cup T20.

“What we want to play to our strength rather than disturbing the combination that was so impressive in the World Cup T20. We cannot take the opposition lightly despite the fact that they are missing some senior players including Shakib, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Tamim Iqbal. Even without their services, the Bangladesh team is quite formidable at home.”

Pakistan captain hoped that even without any real preparation for the series, the team is expected to put up a better show.

“We are coming out of some superb performance from the World Cup. Though we lost the semis, we have shown the world we can play tough and exciting cricket. We want to carry forward that momentum going into the series.”

On World Cup semis lost against Australia; he said the team felt dejected on the outcome as no team played the brand of cricket that we put on display in the World Cup.

“Just one loss and we were out. We learned a lot from defeat. Where we went wrong and what we could have done better all came under scrutiny. Hopefully, we would not repeat these mistakes incoming series. We are planning to play positive cricket in coming matches with the same brand of cricket that was on display in the World Cup.”

Following the opener on Friday, the two sides will play on November 20 and 22 at the same venue. The visitors are playing their first bilateral series in Bangladesh in more than five years. The two sides have clashed in 12 T20Is, Pakistan have won 10 out of the matches with Bangladesh recording both their wins at the same venue in the one-off T20I in 2015 and the 2016 Asia Cup encounter.

Shoaib Malik is also the second most runs getter from Pakistan against Bangladesh in this format. He has 208 runs with an avg. of 34.66 which includes one half-century.

The opening duo of Pakistan Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are taking all records under their belt. Babar Azam has scored the fastest 2500 T20I runs in just 62 innings. He broke the World record of Virat Kohli who crossed the milestone in 68 T20I’s innings.

On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan is the highest T20I runs getter in a calendar year. He has scored 1033 runs in 23 matches with an avg. of 86.08 and strike rate of 136.45. It includes a century and 10 half centuries.

Pakistan team for first T20: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr., Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik.