Gold rises Rs2,000/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs2,000 per tola on Thursday.

According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs124,000 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold rate increased by Rs1,715 to Rs106,310.

In the international market, however, gold rates decrease by $2 to $1,1860 per ounce.

Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,440 per tola. Price of 10-gram silver also remained same at Rs1,234.56.

Local jewelers said rates in the local market remained lower by Rs4,000 per tola as compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.