Rupee sheds gains

KARACHI: The rupee gave up gains to close weaker on Thursday on caution ahead of outcome of the central bank’s monetary policy, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed the day at 174.67 per dollar, 0.52 per cent or 91 paisas lower than the previous close of 173.76. In the open market also, the rupee lost 20 paisas to settle at 176 to the dollar.

“The rupee has seesawed this week, but we expect the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)’s monetary policy stance and confirmation about resumption of the IMF loan programme to stabilize the rupee,” said a dealer.

SBP is scheduled to announce its monetary policy decision for the next two months on Friday (Nov,19). The center bank is expected to hike the policy rate by 75-100 basis points to tackle surging inflation, weakening rupee, and the high current account deficit.

Foreign exchange dealers have their eyes on the SBP’s interest rate decision that may give clues about direction of the currency.

This meeting is also important in the backdrop of ongoing discussions with the International Monetary Fund, where a number of prior actions are expected from the Pakistan's authorities. The rupee is expected to trade in the 175-185 range by the end of this fiscal year.