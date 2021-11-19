Turkey’s central bank cuts rates again; lira sinks to record low

By News Desk

Istanbul: Turkey's lira crashed 6 percent to new all-time lows on Thursday after the central bank, under pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan, forged on with a rate cut seen as dangerous for the big emerging market economy.

The central bank slashed interest rates for the third consecutive month. The bank cut its policy rate from 16 to 15 percent despite rising inflation and a fast-depreciating currency.

The lira, the worst performing emerging market currency in 2021, hit 11.3 to the dollar in volatile trade and also touched new lows against the euro, its worst day since a full-blown currency crisis in 2018.

The bank decision was delayed five minutes for an unspecified reason.

"Just a pretty ludicrous move," BlueBay Asset Management economist Timothy Ash said in an email to clients. "Really dangerous for lira and for Turkey," he commented.

The lira has lost more than a third of its value in the last eight months due to concerns by both investors and savers over premature monetary easingand inflation soaring to near 20 percent, both of which have eaten deeply into Turks' earnings.

The central bank's credibility is in tatters after analysts say it has buckled to Erdogan's calls for monetary stimulus, and after the president rapidly overhauled its leadership.

Erdogan, an outspoken opponent of high interest rates in order to promote investment and economic growth, on Wednesday pressed for rate cut.

"As long as I am in this position, I will continue to fight against (high) interest rates, I will continue to fight against inflation," he said.

"We will remove this interest rate trouble from the shoulders of the people. We will never let our people be oppressed by interest (rates)," he said.

In an address to his ruling AKP party members in the parliament, Erdogan also justified his decision with a verse from the Koran which strictly forbids interest. "I cannot stand by those who defend interest," he said.

Erdogan, who has in the past fired a number of central bank governors, is notorious for his unorthodox belief that high interest rates cause inflation instead of helping tamp it down.

Conventional economic theory states the exact opposite is true. Erdogan once called interest rates the "mother and father of all evil."

"The sharp falls in the lira over the past few days clearly weren't enough for Turkey's central bank to stand up to President Erdogan," said Jason Tuvey at Capital Economics. "How events unfold from here is extremely uncertain."

The lira has lost 31 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year and the annual inflation rate has reached nearly 20 percent -- quadruple the government target.

The central bank has lowered its policy rate by 400 basis points to 15 percent since August.

This means Turkey has a negative real interest rate -- a policy that devalues lira assets and gives additional incentive for people to buy foreign currencies and gold.

"Stop Erdogan!" opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu tweeted shortly after the central bank announcement, using a hashtag (#HemenSecim or elections right away in English).

Kilicdaroglu on Wednesday called Erdogan the real "central bank governor" and accused him of dragging the country into catastrophe.

Jason Tuvey, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, said that with this decision, policymakers had defied investors who had "clearly" been pushing for the central bank to stand up against Erdogan´s call for lower interest rates.

"The decision is a reminder that monetary policy in Turkey is being dictated at the presidential palace and also that the CBRT (central bank) is now more tolerant of a weaker lira than it has been in the past," he noted.

Reverberations of the latest rate cut rippled through Turkish assets, with lira volatility gauges surging to their highest since April and sovereign dollar bonds plunging.

The cost of insuring exposure to Turkey's debt through credit default swaps jumped to 438 bps, the highest since Nov. 1.

Local bond yields have climbed sharply since the easing cycle began, with Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield climbing to as much as 19.5%, from Wednesday's close of 18.95%.

The policy easing has left Turkey's real yields deeply negative, but also delivered stimulus long sought by Erdogan who has called for a boost to exports and credit.

Inflation is four times the official target and has lingered in double-digits for most of the past five years. The lira depreciation also pushes prices higher in Turkey via imports.

Turks have cited economic mismanagement in opinion polls that show Erdogan's support at multi-year lows. Elections are due no later than mid-2023.

Pushing for more rate cuts "defies all logic," unless one considers that Erdogan is seeking re-election, said Damien Buchet, CIO of the Total Return Group at Finisterre Capital.

"In terms of political economic priorities (Erdogan) should understand that inflation is doing him much more damage than the perceived lack of growth and credit," he said.