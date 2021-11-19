The absence of sanity

LAHORE: This government has not spelt out its priorities in economic affairs. The subsidies and free meals give an impression of a humane state, the increasing taxes, utility bills and petrol prices make the state look heartless.

Insanity is spread all over. It seems that baring the top richest segment of society, all others would join the poorest segment sooner or later.

Managing the economy is all about making the best available to the population in general. But those that mismanage the economy, are giving the best entirely to the most influential strata while all others remain fully deprived.

The government does not take the criticism kindly. Its economic managers act as if they are the only ones that know how to steer this country out of trouble.

This is even though after more than three years of autocratic rule the economy of the country is in a more dire state than it was at any time in our history.

It seems that the economic managers are banking on divine help or a miracle to put the economy back on track. This is perhaps the first government that has rolled back its own excellent performance in the power sector.

When this government assumed office, circular debt was increasing at a rate of Rs30 billion per month. In the initial year, it encouraged bureaucracy to work without any fear and bring the corrupt officials in the power sector to the book.

Circular debt declined to Rs12 billion per month. The government in fact, declared that the circular debt would be brought to zero by December 2020.

Circular debt declined because the power thieves were nabbed and the officers that connived in theft were removed and punished. The postings and transfers were made on merit and not on the recommendations of MNAs or MPA.

Thieves were so strong that one vadera (landlord) in interior Sindh beat the SDO for taking a photograph of his meter with his boot. The bureaucracy that handled the affair from Islamabad took serious notice of this high handedness.

It asked the relevant police station and even the then IG police to file an FIR against the culprit but failed. The bureaucracy sought the help of Sindh chief minister and even the IG Sindh was summoned to Islamabad and finally the FIR was registered against the accused.

Such actions sent a clear message that the government means business. Many private sector entrepreneurs were apprehended in Sindh, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Theft started receding and so did the circular debt. But the operation did not last long enough to eliminate the entire corrupt machinery. The stubborn officers insisting on merit were removed, and the requests from the influential for postings and transfers were accepted.

Thereafter, the circular debt started increasing. Today, it is increasing at more than double the rate at which the past government left it.

This is one example. This happened in almost each department. The Deputy Commissions that refused to accept demands of parliamentarians were summarily transferred.

DPO Dipalpur, who dared to challenge the illegal activities of the relative of an influential personality was mistreated by the Punjab chief minister and summarily transferred.

When the family of a commoner was thrashed by the staff of a federal minister just because their cow stayed in his land, the SHO refused to file FIR against culprits. There are many such instances that were reported with tangible evidence by the media, but were ignored by the ruling elite.

In fact, pointing out corruption and bad governance by the media continues to be dismissed and they are accused of playing in the hands of the opposition. Managing the economy under these circumstances is next to impossible.

There must be some degree of rule of law to operate businesses smoothly and live fearlessly if one has not violated the law.

Regular price hike is because someone at a position of authority is looking the other way when hoarders and manipulators are in action. Rupee decline according to the financial adviser to the prime minister is because of speculators.

Railway is dysfunctional because the road transport mafia does not want it to operate to its full potential. The PIA is in doldrums because our aviation minister pointed fingers at the fake licenses of its pilots, forcing many countries to ban planes flown by any Pakistani pilot.

This government has created a lot of mess and it is time that this is cleared. Those who are not part of the government are also patriots, rather better patriots.