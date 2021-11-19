SSRL funds affected families in Thar block-1

KARACHI: Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited (SSRL), a subsidiary of Shanghai Electric, announced to fund relocation of all local families from Thar Block-1 where the company is working on a coal-electricity integration project, a statement said on Thursday.

A SSRL spokesman said the company would compensate a total of 450 families from two local villages in Thar Block-1 to relocate outside the mining area.

“We are pleased to facilitate relocation of the local villagers. They have started moving into their new homes. Some of them are also starting new businesses. Our main aim is to work with the locals of Thar to create our future together,” said Mr Li Jigen, CEO of SSRL.

The local population from two villages in Thar Block-1, Wervai and Tilwayo, had to relocate as the villages were located in the mining area. After consultations with the people, it was agreed that they would be paid cash compensation to relocate.

A total number of 266 families from Wervai and 184 families from Tilwayo to get compensation. Cash compensation for each family is Rs4.25 million. Most of the villagers have already built their houses outside the mining area while some have used the remaining cash to start businesses.

“We have built big houses ourselves using the money provided as compensation by SSRL against our old Choras (Local traditional Hut). I am very happy that SSRL has chosen to build our colony as their model village and provided us with facilities like Asphalt roads, school, mosque,” said Bashir Lanjo, a local villager.

Kewal, another local resident of Meghwar Paro Warvai said he used the money to build a new house as well as to start his own business in Islamkot.

SSRL has funded development work in the areas where the families have relocated by paving roads, providing solar street lights and building school, mosque and temple. Each family has received power connections while SSRL is also facilitating in water supply to them.

SSRL is working on a coal-electricity integration project in Block 1 of Thar coalfield, which is a "China-Pakistan Economic Corridor" priority implementation project.