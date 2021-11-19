South Korea shows interest in importing urea from Pakistan

KARACHI: South Korea has shown interest in importing urea from Pakistan as their urea supplies have been impacted due to recent limitation on export of urea and other fertilisers from China, an industry official said on Thursday.

The current fertilizer policy has also increased domestic production capacity by approximately two million tons and helped Pakistan to attain self-sufficiency in urea production.

“The excess capacity will earn precious foreign exchange for the country,” Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Engro Fertilizer Imran Ahmed told media persons after a meeting with South

Korean Ambassador to Pakistan Suh Sangpyo and Counsellor (DCM) June Seo Park.

The meeting was held to discuss the possible export of urea to South Korea. Pakistan has significant potential to export urea and earn valuable foreign currency for the country.

Ahmed said domestic fertilizer industry had enabled $3 billion import substitution for the country during the current year.

After achieving self-sufficiency for the domestic demand, the he said, the industry was now geared up to generate significant exports from untapped low BTU indigenous gas resources.

Ahmed said the Fertilizer Policy 2001 had incentivized the local industry to invest around Rs162 billion in new plants and capacity expansions.

He also highlighted that Pakistan remained a net importer of urea till 2012 as the domestic manufacturers faced capacity constraints to meet the country’s high urea demand.

He further explained that with domestic urea demand of hovering around 6.2 million tons, the fertilizer industry had an idle capacity of 800,000 tons on an annual basis.

“If granted permission by the government, the industry can start making exports within 30 days, which will create additional jobs and result in significant foreign exchange inflows of over USD 700 million on current spot basis” Ahmed added.

He said that the urea producers utilize low quality (low British thermal unit - BTU) gas for which adequate gas reserves to meet the next decade needs were available.

Moreover, with the government support, untapped reserves of low BTU gas in the country could be put to use to earn the much- needed foreign exchange for the country.

The requirement of urea in South Korea, coupled with unutilized capacity of Pakistan, could create a possibility to develop a long-term sustainable export opportunity for the country.