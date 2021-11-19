Education policy ‘failure’ linked to meagre budget allocation

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Academic Staff Association (PUASA) organised a seminar titled “Why education policies fail in Pakistan?" at New Campus here Thursday.

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad former Vice-Chancellor, currently Dean of Social Sciences at Lahore School of Economics, Dr Shahid Siddiqui was the keynote speaker. President PUASA Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwer Chaudhry, Secretary Dr Amjad Magsi and Chairman History Department Dr Mahboob Hussain spoke on the occasion. Dr Sonia Omer, Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work and Joint Secretary PUASA moderated the proceedings.

In his keynote speech, Dr Shahid Siddiqui highlighted various reasons resulting in the failure of education policies in Pakistan. He alleged that the government’s disinterest was reflected through meagre resource allocation and even the allocated funds were not being transferred.

He said stakeholders were not taken into confidence while formulating the policies which were usually made by foreign experts who had their vested interests and did not have proper knowledge of the ground realities. Dr Mumtaz highlighted the lack of government’s support regarding the higher education sector saying even HEC was being run without regular chairman and executive director.

He added the budget of higher education was even less than one percent of GDP and that was main cause of the decline of education standards. Dr Mahboob Hussain expressed dismay over the lack of interest by the previous governments and even situation had not improved during the present government, he added.

Dr Amjad Magsi in his concluding remarks said that universities were meant for freedom of thought and to ensure the promotion of free dialogue culture and thoughtful debate.