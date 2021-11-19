Children’s Day event

LAHORE: Pakistan Girls Guide Association (PGGA) organised a ceremony in connection with International Children’s Day at PGGA headquarters on Thursday. Provincial Minister for Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine attended the ceremony as chief guest while representatives of social welfare organisations and students of various educational institutions were also present. The minister said education was an integral part of society while the government had taken the initiative of Insaf School to provide free education to every child. Children are precious assets to the society and every citizen should play an active role to protect their rights, he said.