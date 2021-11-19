Paintings of mystery displayed

LAHORE: Rakhshanda Atawar’s paintings speak of mystery. The exhibition at Dominion Gallery at The Colony on Gurumangat Road is a riot of colours. There are different sets of paintings. Every set of three or four paintings has a distinct colour scheme and theme. Here is an artist that delves in the supernatural.

Two years back she left job to stay home and take care of her now 96-year-old father. The fear of the elderly being exposed to Covid kept her home. There too she kept working. She would immerse herself in painting in her studio, sometimes for three days, sometimes it would stretch to a week, even more. “I work on one series at a time,” she says.

“I enjoy the composition when I work in enamel which has to be done with canvas laid on floor,” she said. To Rakhshanda, canvas is a playground where she plays and enjoys. “I enjoy the moment,” she said. An artist working for three decades, the latest series is heavily influenced by one considerable factor, having to remain in lockdown during the pandemic.

Her first set of paintings she did two years back has scarlet colour most dominant in them. There is another set of paintings where she has used green, yellow and red predominantly but the most recent ones give an eerie feeling.

A genie, a wolf, an eye staring at you, a headless white body and a wolf, in another picture a wolf calling out in the wild, are what one finds in them. Viewers have found intriguing a set of four such paintings. “I have always been interested in mystery. I think about jinns and their way of life,” Atawar said.