Lack of water sprinkling at construction sites worsens air quality

LAHORE: Lack of water sprinkling at the sites of ongoing mega projects and washing major roads to stop dust emerges as one of the top reasons for deteriorating air quality of the city.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) is carrying out three mega projects in three different sides of the city. These projects are under-construction outside Gulab Devi Hospital on Ferozpur Road, Sheranwala Flyover on Circular Road and a flyover at Shahkam Chowk on Multan Road. Environment Protection Agency’s (EPA) Director (Labs) Farooq Alam said the agency has already asked all the departments concerned for extensive water sprinkling at the sites of all under-construction projects and washing of roads to stop rising of dust.

Farooq Alam said AQI at Model Town, which was purely a residential locality with a lot of greenery, has increased due to movement of heavy machinery for ongoing project outside Gulab Devi Hospital. He said AQI of Thokar Chowk and adjoining localities is high because of ongoing project at Shahkam Chowk. He said at present the city was covered with dust whereas the level of hazardous gases in the air was not very high. He said EPD minister was also told about the situation.

It is pertinent to mention here that LDA has a monitoring system to ensure water sprinkling at project sites by its contractors but it is a general practice that contractors do not sprinkle water at project sites to save money.

Environmentalists say higher concentration of PM 2.5 in the air played a major role in creating a blanket over the city, which blocked all other gases in the air and didn’t allow the vehicular/industrial pollution to escape in the air.

Taking immediate measures, Minister EPD Muhammad Rizwan directed Secretary Housing to ensure extensive water sprinkling at project sites as well as on greenbelts in the city while the commissioner Lahore was directed to ensure washing of roads to clear dust. The minister also directed the traffic police officials to ensure smooth traffic flow in the provincial capital and strict action will be taken against smoke-emitting vehicles.

The minister also requested the general public to minimise use of vehicles. He said carpooling should be encouraged for going to offices and for pick and drop of children from schools. To a question, the minister said official letters were also written to the departments concerned.

Meanwhile, the district administration continued its anti-smog operations and sealed 18 paralysis plants operating in various city localities. Officials said these plants were causing smog and air pollution by burning various items at high temperature through hydrocarbons. They said cases were also being registered against those who set fire to garbage. On the other hand, Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country while smog/fog was likely in plain areas of Punjab. Thursday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -08°C while in Lahore it was 10°C and maximum was 27°C.