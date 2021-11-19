Expo dengue hospital closed after cases reduce

LAHORE: As the number of dengue patients has considerably reduced, the dengue field hospital established at Expo Centre Lahore has been closed,” said Dengue Experts Advisory Group (DEAG) here on Thursday.

In a press statement, Prof Tanveer-ul-Islam, Chairman DEAG, and Prof Dr Asad Aslam Khan, Chief Coordinator COVID19 & Dengue, said that the occupancy rate of beds in Lahore has also reduced to 38 percent, meaning 1,644 dengue beds are lying vacant in Lahore. In the rest of the Punjab, the occupancy rate of dengue beds also reduced to 18.5 percent with 638 dengue beds lying vacant in different hospitals outside Lahore. The dengue counters and wards, however, will continue to function till the wave of dengue is over.