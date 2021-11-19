Sarwar asks MPs to maintain peace in House

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Thursday said that strengthening the parliament is the responsibility of all political and religious parties. All members of the parliament should respect the Speaker and the Chairman of the Senate. There is no threat to the government from the opposition. The people have given the mandate to the government for five years. Electric transportation import has to be promoted to save the country from environmental pollution. He was addressing a ceremony and talking to the media during the launching ceremony of the Electric Motorcycle at Governor’s House.

The governor said that strengthening of parliament would strengthen the democracy in Pakistan. It is the responsibility of all political parties in the Parliament to maintain a peaceful environment in the Parliament, adding that in developed countries like the United Kingdom and the United States, if the Speaker stops even the Prime Minister from speaking, no one dares to disobey the Speaker. He said that in Pakistan, too, we must ensure a strong parliament and respect the Speaker and Chairman of the Senate. Replying to a question, the governor said that the political temperature in the country kept on going up and down, but the government was still in place and the opposition parties should also respect the government mandate. He said that it was the constitutional and democratic right of the government to complete its term. He said that the next general elections would be held on time.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the government was facing many challenges in the economic field but despite this it was taking steps to ensure maximum facilities to the business community. He said that creation of maximum job opportunities was necessary for economic development of the country, adding it was possible through new industries and projects by the business community.

He said there were challenges for the government like inflation for which the government was working on projects, including Ehsas programme to deal with them. He said that in the coming days the government was going to launch more programmes to provide relief to the people, adding that to provide maximum facilities to the people was the government’s top priority for which all resources were being utilised, he added.