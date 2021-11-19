Man stabbed to death

LAHORE: A man was stabbed to death by his relative in the Mohlanwal area, Sundar on Thursday. The victim identified as Zahoor Ahmed was stabbed to death by the nephew of his wife. Police arrested the accused Aftab and recovered the murder weapon from his possession. The victim, building contractor by profession, hailed from Bahawalnagar and had four children. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

patrol: Punjab Rangers and police officials riding on bikes and horses jointly patrolled Mall Road on Thursday. Punjab Rangers and Lahore Police patrolled from Canal Bridge to Alhamra Hall and from Town Hall to Alhamra Hall. According to the spokesperson for Lahore Police, this joint patrol was being carried out on a weekly basis.

killed: A speeding tractor trolley overturned on the sidewalk in Chung area, killing the driver on the spot on Thursday. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Sajid Hussain, a resident of Pattoki. The vehicle got out of control and ran over the sidewalk, as a result of which the driver fell under the tyre of the trolley and died on the spot.

found dead: A 40-year old man was recovered dead from Judicial Colony Cemetery in the Nawab Town area on Thursday. The man was identified as Faisal Siddique. It is suspected that death was caused by eating poisonous food. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Meanwhile, An 18-year old youth succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Thursday. The victim identified as Mohsin was shot at and wounded in the Kahna area a few days ago. He was admitted to hospital where he expired on Thursday. Body was removed to the morgue.