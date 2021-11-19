Artworks of 30 artists displayed at floral exhibition

LAHORE: Sogetsu Ikebana floral exhibition was held in Packages Mall here on Thursday for three days with Ikebana Flower Show on theme “The Best is yet to Be.”

Ryuji Iwasaki of Japan Embassy was chief guest on the occasion. In the inaugural ceremony, Ryuji Iwasaki, head of Public Affairs Section Japan Embassy, appreciated the event and said Pakistan and Japan both have close ties. He says, “I have witnessed the unique scenery of floral arts in the Packages Mall today”. People from different walks of life showed their interest in the artworks displayed by 30 artists.

The exhibition, which created a much needed environment of beauty and serenity all around the venue in the prevailing difficult times, proved to be a breath of fresh air with its soothing and highly impressive creations through flowers and other material by the members of society. Sogetsu is modern school of Ikebana. Niveen Syed, the driving force and Director Sogetsu Study Group, had invited prestigious guests including representative of Japanese Embassy Ryuji Iwasaki, Islamabad, Amir Sherazi, Consul General of Japan, Syed Haider Ali, CEO Packages Mall, Shaista Khawar, Ambreen Irfan, Afshan, Lubna Usman and many others.

Lubna Usman said this art provides hope. This art provides inner feeling and breaks monotony of life. Sometime twists come in life, art provides peace of mind, she said. Shaista Khawar said art is therapy of soul and mind. Dr Tahoor Manzar said peace through flower is Japanese form of arrangement. At the end certificates were given to the participants of Sogetsu Ikebana classes on the occasion.