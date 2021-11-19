Smog situation: Govt ordered to ensure 50pc office work from home

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday directed the Punjab government to ensure 50 per cent attendance of employees in private offices for at least the next seven days in view of smog situation in the province.

Justice Shahid Karim rejected the proposal to close schools in case the Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeds 400 in a particular area, however, directed the government to issue notifications on these lines like epidemic. Notification of lockdown is required during illness. Private offices ensure 50pc work from home for at least a week. The judge directed the government to take similar steps with regard to government offices as far as possible. "This means that the Punjab government will take necessary steps so that more officers can work from home during the next week," the judge said in his written order.

Justice Karim also directed the city traffic officer to arrange for a special telephone line or a WhatsApp application to be posted on all major roads in Lahore to help reduce traffic congestion. The judge also directed the motorway police to be involved in preventing burning of straw on the M-2 motorway.

The judge observed that it was insufficient for the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to monitor the proceedings with the Deputy Commissioners alone. He said a smog crisis room would be set up at the PDMA office and a meeting chaired by the Judicial and Environmental Water Commission would be held at least once a day. Earlier, a report was submitted to the court regarding the recommendations made at a meeting of the Judicial Commission and Wasa headquarters in which officials of PDMA, Agriculture and Environment Departments participated. Rejecting the recommendation to close schools, the judge observed that the closure of schools would affect the educational activities of students who were already struggling due to lockdown during epidemic diseases. The judge adjourned further hearing (today) till Friday.