Indian film sparks caste furore

CHENNAI, India: The star of a hit new Indian film tackling the oppression of marginalised communities was under armed police guard on Thursday after threats of violence. "Jai Bhim" is a legal drama based on the true story of an activist lawyer fighting for a tribal woman whose husband was wrongly arrested and killed in police custody in 1993. The movie is the latest to highlight the plight of India’s millions of tribal people and low-caste Dalits -- "untouchables" -- at the bottom of the Hindu caste system.