G7 urges Belarus to end crisis Poland detains 100 migrants

SOKOLKA, Poland: The Polish army detained dozens of migrants who crossed the Belarus border and accused Belarusian special forces of masterminding the operation, as G7 foreign ministers on Thursday urged Minsk to end the migrant crisis.

Around 2,000 people, mainly from the Middle East, are estimated to be living near the Poland-Belarus border in dire conditions and desperate to cross into the European Union.

The EU says Belarus engineered the crisis in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over.

"We call on the regime to cease immediately its aggressive and exploitative campaign," the EU and foreign ministers of the G7 global powers said. But Belarus has said it wants to de-escalate the crisis.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said on Thursday that there were currently around 7,000 migrants in the country. She said Belarus will send 5,000 of the migrants home, while German Chancellor Angela Merkel will negotiate with the EU on creating "a humanitarian corridor to Germany" for the 2,000 on the border.

There was no immediate reaction from Germany. A repatriation flight with between 200 and 300 migrants on board took off from Belarus on Thursday bound for Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan and Baghdad.

The flight travelling to Baghdad is carrying 431 people, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported. In the latest border incident, the Polish defence ministry said that Belarusian forces had first carried out reconnaissance and "most likely" damaged the barbed wire fence along the border. "Then the Belarusians forced the migrants to throw stones at Polish soldiers to distract them. The attempt to cross the border took place several hundred metres away," it said.

"Belarusian special forces led yesterday’s attack," it said. The border guard said a total of around 500 migrants took part in the attempted crossing and 200 of them were detained after crossing into Poland successfully.