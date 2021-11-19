 
Friday November 19, 2021
World

Erdogan calls for ‘continued dialogue’ with Israel

By AFP
November 19, 2021

Istanbul: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday spoke by phone with Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog, in a rare exchange between the two countries, urging continued dialogue in their mutual interest, according to the presidency. The phone call came a few hours after an Israeli couple held in Turkey for a week on suspicion of espionage were released.