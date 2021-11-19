Charles takes inter-faith, climate mission to Egypt

Cairo: Britain’s Prince Charles met Egypt’s president and the head of Islam’s prestigious Al-Azhar institution on Thursday in Cairo on a mission centred on inter-faith co-existence and the battle against climate change.

Charles, accompanied by his wife Camilla, held talks with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi as well as Al-Azhar’s grand imam, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, and Samy Fawzi, the Anglican archbishop of the coastal city of Alexandria in northern Egypt.