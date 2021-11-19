RAF claims world first e-fuel flight

London: Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) has set a world first by completing the first flight using only synthetic fuel, the Ministry of Defence said.
Group Captain Peter Hackett completed a short flight in an Ikarus C42 microlight aircraft at an airfield in Gloucestershire, western England, earlier this month. "Zero Petroleum’s synthetic UL91 fuel is manufactured by extracting hydrogen from water and carbon from atmospheric carbon dioxide," the MoD said in a statement on Wednesday.
"This is a world first ‘innovation’," said minister for defence procurement Jeremy Quin, whose government has set a target of Britain reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. "Whilst green technologies like electric and hydrogen power generation are viable for many RAF platforms, high-performance aircraft require a liquid fuel alternative, like the UL91, to maintain operational capabilities."
Khartoum: Street clashes again shook Khartoum as internet services returned to Sudan on Thursday.
ABBOTSTFORD, Canada: Canada is sending the military to help evacuate and support communities hit by "catastrophic"...
LONDON: A man with paranoid schizophrenia was jailed for life on Thursday for killing a university worker during a...
CHENNAI, India: The star of a hit new Indian film tackling the oppression of marginalised communities was under armed...
SOKOLKA, Poland: The Polish army detained dozens of migrants who crossed the Belarus border and accused Belarusian...
WASHINGTON: A longstanding territorial dispute between South Korea and Japan derailed a trilateral press conference in...