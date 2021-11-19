RAF claims world first e-fuel flight

London: Britain’s Royal Air Force (RAF) has set a world first by completing the first flight using only synthetic fuel, the Ministry of Defence said.

Group Captain Peter Hackett completed a short flight in an Ikarus C42 microlight aircraft at an airfield in Gloucestershire, western England, earlier this month. "Zero Petroleum’s synthetic UL91 fuel is manufactured by extracting hydrogen from water and carbon from atmospheric carbon dioxide," the MoD said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is a world first ‘innovation’," said minister for defence procurement Jeremy Quin, whose government has set a target of Britain reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2050. "Whilst green technologies like electric and hydrogen power generation are viable for many RAF platforms, high-performance aircraft require a liquid fuel alternative, like the UL91, to maintain operational capabilities."