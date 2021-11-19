Johnson faces more anger

London: Under-fire British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Thursday accused of "betrayal" as his government scaled back rail plans in northern England, despite announcing an unprecedented £96 billion investment for the region.

Johnson is already reeling from a raft of misconduct allegations against his MPs, and risks further damaging headlines by backtracking on a key pledge made during his successful 2019 election campaign for a new rail line between the northern hubs of Manchester and Leeds.

The prime minister had promised a "new Trans-Pennine rail route between Manchester and Leeds" as part of the Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) project to improve links between major northern cities.

But transport minister Grant Shapps announced on Thursday that much of the existing line would be upgraded rather than being replaced as part of the £96 billion ($129 billion, 114 billion euros) package. He also announced that plans to extend the new high-speed HS2 line from the East Midlands of England to Leeds would be shelved.

The money will instead be used to upgrade tracks and services between London and the Midlands, between the Midlands and Manchester and in Yorkshire. Shapps called the plan one of the "biggest single acts of levelling up of any government in history", referring to the government aim to address economic inequality between the north of England, and London and the southeast.

It would "bring the North and Midlands closer together and fire up their economies to rival London," he added. Matthew Fell, chief policy director at business lobby group the CBI, said the plans represented a "significant investment that will go some way towards modernising our ageing rail networks and can be delivered at pace."