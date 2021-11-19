Swiss cases hit 2021 high but no new Covid rules; Political row snags German bid to tame Covid surge

Berlin: German leaders were debating on Thursday plans to impose tougher curbs on the unvaccinated, but a political row threatened to torpedo the country’s bid to fight a ferocious wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

New infections over the last 24 hours soared to another record of 65,371, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) showed, part of a spike Chancellor Angela Merkel has called "dramatic". The outgoing chancellor was in talks with leaders of Germany’s 16 states to decide new measures to tame the surge.

On the table is tough action including requirements on those not immunised to provide negative tests in order to use public transport or go to the office. But hours ahead of the crunch talks, a heated row broke out in the lower house of parliament, where MPs were asked to vote on a bill providing the legal framework for Merkel and regional leaders to deploy those measures.

The three political parties in talks to form Germany’s next government drew up a new draft law to replace ongoing legislation set to expire on November 25, passing it in the Bundestag where they have a majority.

But Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU bloc says the new bill is weaker than the incumbent law, and has threatened to defeat it on Friday at the upper house of parliament. Germany’s likely next coalition of Social Democrats, Greens and liberal FDP "is making their first decision today and also their first mistake", accused Stephan Stracke of Merkel’s conservatives. "They have no plan for this pandemic and how one can counter it." The three parties in turn hit back at Merkel’s conservatives for failing to do enough while in government.

The political tangle threatens to hold up the fight against the pandemic at a time when hospital intensive care beds are filling up rapidly. It also marks a setback for the next likely government, known as the "traffic light" coalition after their party colours.

The gridlock could be a harbinger for an increasingly hamstrung Germany in the coming years with the two parliamentary houses pitted against each other. Accused of inaction in the last weeks as Germany’s infections rebounded sharply, the incoming likely coalition scrambled to come up with new proposals to fight the virus. It wants to shut out the unimmunised from indoor cultural events, sport activities as well as restaurants and bars.

But critics say its strategy removes the possibility for far-reaching shutdowns including school closures which Germany deployed a year ago. Merkel’s conservatives say such measures may well be necessary in states like Saxony or Bavaria, where infection rates are among the highest in the country.

Health Minister Jens Spahn, himself from the CDU, admitted that he "wished that the states had more possibilities to react" to the surge. Meanwhile, Switzerland’s health minister on Thursday insisted new Covid-19 restrictions were not necessary despite daily new cases quadrupling in a month to an all-year high.

"We are clearly facing the fifth wave," Alain Berset told a news conference, adding that the course of the pandemic "will depend on the behaviour of all of us". Though the virus is spreading particularly among younger people less likely to suffer severe illness from the disease, Berset said the surge in cases was more worrying as "the number of adults who have no immunity is too big".

A vaccination drive last week lifted the sluggish jab uptake of recent months and ministers hope the increased pace can be sustained. Switzerland had 10 percent of the population fully vaccinated by April 23, racing to 50 percent three months later on July 29. But in the subsequent months that progress has tailed off drastically.

Around 65 percent of the Swiss population are now fully vaccinated, while a further two percent have had the first dose of a two-jab course. With case rates having shot up since mid-October, the Swiss authorities fear an overload of hospital cases as the winter kicks in.

Last week, Covid-19 hospitalisations increased by a quarter, while deaths were up more than 80 percent to 53 fatalities. Intensive care units are 77 percent full, with 17 percent of the overall capacity taken up by Covid-19 patients.

Bern University epidemiologist Christian Althaus called for a return to working from home, free tests and greater mask-wearing indoors, given the surge in cases.

Any restrictions on the freedoms of vaccinated people must be justified, he told the Neue Zurcher Zeitung newspaper, adding: "We must not let unvaccinated people take society hostage."

Althaus said that given the creeping vaccination rate -- neighbours Germany, France and Italy all have higher rates -- Switzerland could be in for a rough winter. "We are not out of the danger zone yet. Given the current situation, we could find ourselves once again in a critical situation by Christmas," he said.

As part of its famous direct democracy system, Switzerland will vote on November 28 on its Covid-19 laws, including the Covid certificate for fully vaccinated, recovered or tested-negative people.

In a related development, a new research from Australia's University of New South Wales (UNSW) has shown that a third "booster" shot of the Covid-19 vaccine would be required to stay well protected against the virus. The study published in the Lancet Microbe journal and released to the public on Thursday, was the first and largest study in predicting the efficacy of vaccines.

It revealed that in order to keep vaccine efficacy above 50 percent, booster shots would be necessary within one year of having received the initial two doses. Lead author on the study, and leader of the Infection Epidemiology and Policy Analytics Group at UNSW's Kirby Institute, Dr. Deborah Cromer said that new variants, such as the highly transmissible Delta variant, have shown greater resistance to current vaccines over time.

"Our study shows reduced efficacy against Covid-19 disease resulting from other variants, such as Delta," said Cromer. "This efficacy declines with time, and our analysis is able to pre-emptively predict this decline based on analysis of antibody levels."

She said the research would bear major implications as countries around the world look to maintain high levels of protection across the society. "Without boosters, protection from symptomatic Covid may drop below 50 percent after six months, which means more people will become infected," she said.

Australia's Department of Health began offering booster shots to the public from Nov. 9, but it has not yet been considered as a requirement to constitute being fully vaccinated. Contributing author Professor Jamie Triccas from the University of Sydney added that this research would lay the groundwork for assessing the levels of protection against future potential strains of Covid-19.

"It is likely that new Covid-19 variants will continue to emerge, as we have seen with Delta, with varying transmissibility and severity," said Triccas. "Essentially, we can predict how current vaccines will work against new variants, and test the efficacy of new vaccines... That's a huge win for the battle against Covid-19."