Woman, three sons hurt in cylinder blast

A woman and her three sons were injured in a gas cylinder explosion at their house in Korangi on Thursday. According to police, the explosion took place at a residential building located in Allah Wala Town in Korangi.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue workers reached the property and transported the causalities to the burns ward of the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Police said the initial investigation suggested that the explosion had taken place due to a leakage in gas cylinder. The injured included 35-year-old Nausheen, wife of Salman, and her three sons, 18-year-old Abdullah, nine-year-old Shayan and four-year-old Hadi.