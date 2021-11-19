Man killed during clash with neighbours in Mauripur

A man was killed during a clash with his neighbours in Karachi’s Mauripur neighbourhood on Thursday. Police said the incident took place in Sher Muhammad Goth, where two neighbours started attacking each other with sticks and punches, and they were later joined by their families.

Officials said a man died after he was beaten on the head with a stick, adding that his body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where he was identified as 55-year-old Abdur Rehman, son of Feroz. Police have arrested around half a dozen suspects, including a father and his son, who were responsible for the incident. Officials said the clash had occurred due to a construction issue.

Man found hanged at home

A man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in Defence Housing Authority. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where he was identified as 40-year-old Dost, son of Ashiq. The reason behind the man taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, police said.