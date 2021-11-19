Cooling process completed at Victoria Market

Firefighters on Thursday completed the cooling process at the Victoria Market where a fire had erupted a day earlier and gutted its fifth floor.

Abdullah Haroon Road, where the Victoria Market is located adjacent to the Zainab Market, had been closed for the vehicular traffic after the fire. However, as the cooling process completed on Thursday morning, the road was opened in the afternoon.

According to fire brigade officials, the fire caused damage to around 50 shops and warehouses, causing losses worth millions of rupees to traders and shopkeepers. In the meantime, traders said two major fire incidents in major markets in the same vicinity had caused suspicions. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has already ordered for inquiry into the mysterious fire incidents in two major markets — Cooperative Market and Victoria Market — in Karachi within a span of three days.

When it started

The fire, according to shopkeepers, broke out at around 11:30am on the fifth floor of the market where most of the shops were used as warehouses.

As the fire broke out, the shopkeepers initially attempted to put out the blaze themselves but as they were unable to do so, they informed the fire brigade.

A fire tender present at the Cooperative Market nearby was the first that reached the Victoria Market to control the blaze. Later more fire tenders reached the site. Around 14 fire tenders, several water tankers and a snorkel participated in the extinguishing work and were able to douse the blaze in four hours.

However, just like the Cooperative Market fire, the fire brigade was this time also accused of arriving late at the scene. “The allegations made against the fire department regarding reaching the site after delay and water shortage are baseless,” said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Chief Fire Officer Mobin Ahmed.

He added that shopkeepers had also dumped clothes on stairs leading to the affected floor of the building and it was difficult to move from the lower floors to the fifth floor. The firefighters had to break the front glass of the market and the extinguishing operation was not easy due to smoke accumulated on the floor, the officer explained.