Cop foils snatching bid outside bank, kills robber in Baldia

A suspected robber was killed and a citizen injured by a cop guarding a bank in a bid to foil a snatching bid in Baldia Town on Thursday.

According to police, two suspects riding a motorcycle were trying to snatch cash from a citizen outside a bank when head constable Muhammad Shafi, who is deployed at the bank on security duty, opened fire on the robbers, killing one, injuring a passerby and forcing the other robber to run for his life.

Police and rescuers reached the scene and transported the casualties to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, where the injured was identified as 48-year-old Ilyas. The body of the robber was moved to a morgue for identification.

A pistol and a motorcycle were confiscated by police.

A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.