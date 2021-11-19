Nazim Jokhio’s brother pleads to absolve MNA of murder charge

The murder case of Nazim Jokhio, the man who filmed purported Arab guests of a feudal lord-cum-politician illegally hunting houbara bustards, took a dramatic turn on Thursday after his brother pleaded to absolve one of the main suspects from the charge.

Nazim, 27, was allegedly tortured to death on November 3 at a Malir farmhouse, which is owned by Pakistan People’s Party lawmakers and local feudal lords Jam Awais Khan Bijar and Jam Abdul Karim Bijar, and is called Jam House. Initially, the victim’s brother Afzal Jokhio, who is a star witness of the offence, had nominated Awais, member of the provincial assembly (MPA), and his brother Abdul Karim, member of the National Assembly (MNA), among others as Nazim’s murderers.

However, Afzal in his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code deposed before a Malir district judicial magistrate that Abdul Karim had given him an undertaking under oath that he was not involved in killing Nazim but his younger brother Awais and others were.

Six people — the MPA, his two guards and three Sindh Wildlife Department officials — are in custody. Ironically, the police are clueless about the whereabouts of the MNA cited above and maintain that he is on the run to avoid arrest.

Recounting the incident from the beginning, the witness said before the magistrate that on November 2, Nazim and he signalled a suburban vehicle, which was on a hunting spree in Achar Salar Goth, to stop and identified its occupants as some foreigners of Arab descent.

He said Nazim told them that hunting was prohibited in the area but the Arabs admonished him for intervening because they were friends of Sardar Gohram, an alias of MPA Awais. He added that Nazim was also filming the scene.

He continued that the foreigners got out of the vehicle and started slapping Nazim and tried to snatch his mobile phone, which during the beating fell to the ground, and then the perpetrators left the scene after hurling threats.

Afzal said Nazim and he went to inform their local elders about the foreigners’ illegal hunting of houbara bustards and also reported the incident on the police helpline 15, but he later received a phone call from suspects Jamal Salar and Niaz Salar, who told him to delete the video.

He said that on refusing to do so, the callers then put MPA Awais on the phone. “Sardar used abusive language and told me to bring Nazim to him,” he said, adding that sensing danger, he tried to persuade his brother to delete the video but he remained resilient.

The complainant said they then went to the Jam House, from where Nazim sent a voice message to his lawyer Mazhar Junejo. During this time, Mazhar had uploaded the video on social media and it soon went viral, sparking disgust over the killing of the birds, he said.

He deposed that from the farmhouse, men of MPA Awais, namely Dodo Salar, Soomar Salar and Niaz Salar, started beating up Nazim. “Both [Bijar brothers] were sitting in a room. Abdul Karim came out and asked who is the Badmaash [bully], to which Nazim gestured towards himself.”

He said the feudal lords’ guards started beating up Nazim again, and Abdul Karim asked him to apologise to the Arab guests, but Nazim said they should instead apologise to him, which infuriated the perpetrators further.

He added that Abdul Karim then deleted the video from the mobile phone, said Nazim would stay at the Jam House, and told the complainant at 3am to go to the village and bring the elders in the morning. Afzal said Nazim protested but Abdul Karim insisted, and he was in fact in charge of the situation.

“In the meantime, my brother was taken to the guard room, where one guard Zahid who was present outside asked me to give him the mobile phone because Sardar Gohram wanted it.”

He added that they kept his phone, and two guards dropped him at his house. “At 10am, Saleem Salar called me and took me along with my maternal uncle Dur Muhammad to the Jam House, where we sat in a room with Haji Muhammad Ishaq Jokhio, Haji Muhammad Khan, Meraj Jokhio, Abdul Razzaq Salar and Niaz.”

The witness said Meraj told him that Nazim had passed away during the night. “We left the place, and I posted on social media that MPA Awais had murdered my brother.”

He said since Abdul Karim had sworn before him that he was not involved in Nazim’s murder, he did not want any action against him, so he requested the court to remove his name from the FIR. The magistrate recorded the statement and then sealed it.

The police presented the six suspects in court on the expiry of their physical remand. The magistrate remanded them to jail in judicial custody. The court directed the newly appointed investigating officer of the case to submit the charge sheet on the next date of hearing.

Afzal also withdrew his application to transfer the case to the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism courts. Advocate Shah Muhammad Zaman Junejo said his client did not press his application, and requested to allow him to withdraw the same.

Afzal had said in the plea that the Bijar brothers had murdered his brother to teach the Jokhio tribe and other community members not to voice any criticism against them or their guests regarding any illegal or unlawful activities in his constituent area.

He had said their action of murdering his brother in a barbaric and gruesome manner created fear, terror, insecurity and anguish in the minds of a section of the public, particularly the entire community of District Malir and the Jokhio tribe.