State retreats, TLP chief freed

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: Ameer of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi was released from the Kot Lakhpat Jail Thursday evening after serving eight-month detention under the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order), just on the eve of the first three-day Urs of his late father and TLP founder Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, scheduled to begin from today (Friday).

Saad Rizvi was arrested after leading the funeral prayers of a trader leader in April this year, and the government kept extending his detention though the Lahore High Court rejected the government’s request for further detention on July 8 and ordered his release.

But government registered nine other cases, including a terrorism case against him and kept the TLP leader in a special cell in the jail under CCTV surveillance. His trial was also held inside the jail.

Thousands of enthusiastically-charged workers greeted Saad Rizvi when he reached the party offices at Markaz Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque on Multan Road, Lahore.

Earlier, a crowd of slogan chanting workers and leaders received him outside Kot Lakhpat Jail upon release, showered rose petals on him and brought him to his house. Special police guards were escorting his vehicle while strict security arrangements were made outside the jail and around his residence.

According to officials, the time of his release was first kept secret to prevent large number of workers from reaching outside the jail to avoid creation of law and order problems. Officials said as per the agreement reached between government and TLP, party leadership also directed the workers to reach Markaz Rehmatul Lil Alameen Mosque instead of jail for receiving Saad.

According to the agreement, Punjab government has been releasing the detained TLP workers for the last several days, and nearly 6,500 workers were released in the first phase, while nearly 2,000 TLP workers have been released in the last few days who were arrested in the recent protests and long march waged last month.

The officials said that all points agreed in the accord have been implemented. Meanwhile, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said writ of the state could not be established in a society without effectively tackling extremism and ensuring supremacy of law and the Constitution.

Addressing the launching ceremony of ‘Charter of Peace’, organised by Pakistan Institute of Peace Studies, he said a state was bound to ensure implementation of laws to assert its authority, if certain groups challenged or violated the laws of the land.

The minister said that the State was as ready to cope with extremism as much as it should be. He said: “Recently we had observed the case of TLP that how the State had retreat.”

Fawad said that the madaris in no way were the major cause of spread of extremism. The topmost cause of extremism were schools and colleges where a planned recruitment of such teachers was done in 1980’s and '90s to teach extremist tendencies.

He said that recent major incidents were not carried out by the madaris students but school students because their minds have been closed. “If you make up such a society where the other viewpoint will be declared sacrilegious within first minute…then how could you present the other view point before the society,” he said.

Fawad said over 300 years’ history of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa showed there was not even an iota of extremism in those areas. The area in which Pakistan is situated right now was the area inhabited by Sufis, he added.

During the British rule in Indian subcontinent, he said the British government had established an effective law enforcement system, but unfortunately after its independence, the successive governments neither practiced it nor gave any alternative system to ensure writ of the state. “We saw destruction of many countries caused by the tendencies of extremism,” he added.

He said Pakistan, being a nuclear power and sixth largest military force in the world, faced no potential threat from its arch rival India, but the country faced threats from within. However, the government and state were ready to combat the menace of extremism.

The minister said Islam always advocated tolerance and peaceful coexistence in the society. As a true follower of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), a Muslim could never be an extremist, he said, adding soft change was not possible without promoting congenial atmosphere in a society. Islam preached to adopt balanced approach, he said adding that the scholars could better interpret Islamic teachings and guidelines on different issues.

Recalling the past, he said the country’s eminent religious scholar Maulana Hassan Jan was martyred on charges of issuing a religious decree declaring suicide attacks un-Islamic. Everyone had the right to present his point of view and ideas, however, imposing one’s views was inappropriate, he said, adding the main pillars of British India’s law enforcement system were ‘Chokidar, Lumberdar and Thanidar.’ He said history of the country showed that Thanidar used to hold negotiations with certain outlaw groups as compared to prime minister or foreign minister. Failure in establishing writ of the state endangered existence of a country, he added.

Meanwhile, ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Punjab chapter President Ejaz Chaudhry said that release of Saad Rizvi was a welcome step. He said that he will visit Saad as soon as possible. The PTI leader said that he would soon reveal what was the agreement and why the pact was made.