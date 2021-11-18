2 DSPs sacked

LAHORE : Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan on Wednesday sacked two DSPs on different charges and said IG said he had already made it clear that in his view suspension was not a punishment.

He said whoever officer or official was found in trespassing of authority or any illegal activity would not be spared.

During orderly room, the IG personally heard the explanations of five DSPs who were suspended on various complaints and irregularities. After a detailed review of the inquiry reports, he issued orders of punishments. Khanewal Traffic DSP Naeem Abbas was dismissed from department for exceeding authority, corruption and irregularities in issuance of driving licence. Rojhan, Rajanpur, DSP Kaiwan Karim Abbasi was dismissed for intentional negligence and irregularities in investigation matters. Hafizabad CIA DSP Khalid Mehmood Dar was forcibly retired due to negligence in duty.

Regular inquiry orders were issued against Bangla Achha, Rajanpur, DSP Syed Ijaz Hussain Bukhari while Bhakkar DSP Nasir Nawaz's show-cause was ordered to be closed to office.

He also visited the record room at CPO and directed the officers concerned to make digital archive of all official records of Punjab Police.

The IG also took notice of an incident of gang rape in Jhelum and sought a report from the Rawalpindi RPO.