Woman shot dead

LAHORE : A woman was shot dead and her mother injured by some unidentified assailants in their house in the Manga Mandi area on Wednesday.

Some unidentified gunmen entered the house of Amir Ali Bhatti, a resident of Shamke Bhattian village in the Manga Mandi area and opened fire, killing his daughter Kiran, 35, and seriously injuring his wife Azizan Bibi, 65.

gamblers: Naseerabad police on Wednesday arrested 24 gamblers from a lawyer’s chamber. Police raided lawyer Shafiq’s chamber and arrested 24 people, including lawyer Shafiq, who was allegedly running the gambling den, recovered cash and gambling equipment and registered a case.

injured: A man was shot at and wounded by unidentified motorcyclists in the limits of Kot Lakhpat police on Wednesday. Unidentified motorcyclists intercepted the victim Jaffar Bhatti, shot at and wounded him and fled the scene.

suicide: A 22-year old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the Defence C area on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Zaryab Asad.

arrested: CIA Iqbal Town Division arrested a man for killing a citizen during a minor altercation in the Shahdara area. The accused Tassaduq Hussain along with his accomplice Sunni had shot at Ijaz alias Judge and fled the scene. During interrogation, the accused had confessed to the crime.