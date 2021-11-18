Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather with hazy vision was witnessed in the provincial metropolis here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was affecting northern areas and likely to persist during next 24 hours. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 10.3°C and maximum was 27°C.