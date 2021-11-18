SZH chairman summoned in workers’ case

LAHORE : The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday summoned chairman of Shaikh Zayed Hospital (SZH) on a request to implement the order of the Supreme Court for regularisation of work charge employees.

Justice Shujaat Ali Khan directed the lawyer of SZH to ask the chairman to bring sleeping suit and other belongings with him. The judge also directed the law officer to ensure the attendance of the Old Anarkali station house officer in court on Thursday (today).

Earlier, representing the employees/petitioners, Advocate Hafiz Tariq Naseem argued that the Supreme Court in its judgment in the human rights case on June 2, 2018, directed the defendants to pay the employees working on daily wages and regularise the services within two months.

He said that the chairman of the hospital and other officials were present before the apex court when the order was issued. The lawyer said that the respondents apparently did not comply with the order of the Supreme Court on the pretext that the orders issued in human rights cases were not binding.

He argued that there was no difference between the petitions and the orders of the Supreme Court in human rights cases.

The lawyer requested the court to ensure implementation of the order of the apex court. The lawyers of the hospital failed to satisfy the court as the order of the Supreme Court was not implemented. The judge adjourned the hearing of the case till Thursday and summoned the chairman of the hospital and other defendants in person.

Paragon: An accountability court Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Paragon housing scam by November 24.

The court has adjourned the hearing after an application was moved by Khawaja Saad Rafique through his counsel seeking one time exemption as he was busy in National Assembly session.

According to the reference, Qaiser Amin Butt, the main accused in the Paragon scam, voluntarily disclosed the facts related to the commission of offence and requested for pardon under Section 26 of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999 (NAO 1999), which was granted by the competent authority.