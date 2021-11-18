European agency to help set up wastewater treatment plant

LAHORE : A European agency has offered technical and financial assistance to Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) for its wastewater treatment plant at Babu Sabu to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs60 billion.

Earlier, Danish International Development Assistance (DANIDA) has also agreed to provide technical and financial assistance worth US$100million to Wasa for the same project.

On Wednesday, a delegation of European agency headed by its Country Director Philippe Steinmetz visited Wasa head office and met Managing Director, Wasa, Syed Zahid Aziz.

During the meeting, the MD informed the delegation that work on the Babu Sabo project will in January 2023. The delegation of European Agency assured technical and financial assistance in establishment of Project Management Unit (PMU) for Babu Sabu project.

The meeting also discussed resolving technical issues regarding the projects on priority basis. The meeting was attended by DMD Engineering Muhammad Manan and Director P&D Zeeshan Bilal from Wasa Lahore. The MD said the mega project costing Rs60 billion will be completed in different phases. Talking to The News, MD Wasa said that earlier Danish International Development Assistance (DANIDA) has also agreed to provide technical and financial assistance for the project. He said Lahore was the second largest city of Pakistan and it was expanding rapidly.

He said construction of wastewater treatment plants in the city was the top most priority of the present government and Wasa was assigned to complete this task.

He said that the plant would be a state-of-the-art project as multiple technology options will be used in this project. To a question about land acquisition for the project, he said land acquisition was in process.

To another question, he said Standing Committee of Cabinet on Finance and Development has approved Wasa’s request to seek technical assistance from DANIDA and other foreign donors. “Currently most of the wastewater generated in Lahore is being discharged into Ravi River through 13 disposal stations and there is no water treatment plant installed at these points,” the MD said and maintained that an estimated 2.45 million cubic meter/day (1,000 cusec) of untreated wastewater containing domestic sewage was being disposed of into the river.