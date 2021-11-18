 
close
Thursday November 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Minister greets LCWU

November 18, 2021

LAHORE : Provincial Minister for Bait-ul-Maal and Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari congratulated Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) upon completing its 100 years of establishment.