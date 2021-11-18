Family physicians moot begins today

LAHORE : Academy of Family Physicians Pakistan is holding 31st annual moot on Family Medicine, “FAMILYCON” starting today (Thursday).

Dr Tariq Mahmood Mian, Dr Saeed Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Tahir, Dr Asim Shafiq, Dr Ahmed Naveed, Dr Sajjad Ahmed Malik and Dr Naheed Nadeem said that on the first day of the conference experts in the field of Sonology and Radiology will highlight the latest modalities of X-ray, MRI, CT SCAN and Ultrasound at Shaikh Zayed Hospital from 8am to 4pm. Dr Iftikhar Mahmood from UK will present a paper on the importance of Ultrasound in various muscular and joint diseases and will provide hands on training to the delegates. The incharge of this workshop are Prof Dr Saulat Sarfraz and Dr Naheed Nadeem.