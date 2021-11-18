TPL collaborates to secure Auto-Financing solutions

Karachi: TPL Trakker - the most advanced IoT Company in Pakistan has partnered with a leading global bank operating in Pakistan for Tracking, Telematics, Mapping and Location-Based Services.

This strategic alliance has created a one-window solution to manage and secure the automobiles financed by the bank, as the Auto-Financing sector in Pakistan has risen to an unprecedented volume of PKR 338 billion.

Through this partnership, TPL Trakker will provide cutting-edge facilities like Warehousing, Vehicle-Monitoring Systems and Direct-Tracking of vehicles. As the demand is forecasted to grow significantly in future, the evolving needs of the car-financing sector need to be catered to, while these financed-assets can be monitored for complete safety, to ensure the consumers’ peace of mind.