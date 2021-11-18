Cop injured in mobile attack dies

SUKKUR: A cop who was critically injured on Sunday’s attack on a police mobile in Shikarpur, succumbed to his wounds in a local hospital on Wednesday. Wahid Bakhsh Bhutto was injured on an attack in mobile in the Katcha Area in Shikarpur.

The funeral of the martyred cop was held at SSP office Shikarpur. DIGP Larkana Mazhar Nawaz announced Rs10 million compensation and two jobs in police department for the sons of the martyred cop.