Relatives of slain woman refuse to resolve issue through ‘jirga’

SUKKUR: The parents and relatives of a slain woman have refused to resolve the issue of their daughter’s murder through local jirga. Reports said on Tuesday a delegation, led by PPP leader Abdul Zahir Tunio, Mir Khuda Bakhsh and others, visited the relatives of the slain woman, Fahmida Sial, of Khairpur Joso in district Qambar-Shahdadkot and forced Ghulam Sarwar Sial, husband of the slain woman, to resolve the issue through local jirga, as they conveyed a message from PPP’s MPA Ghanwar Khan and his father Ghulam Shaheed Isran, who wanted to pay compensation and other fines, whatever imposed by the jirga people. The parents and husband of the slain woman categorically refused to resolve the issue through jirga.