Police book DSP Moro in double murder case

SUKKUR: Complying with the order of the District and Session Court, Naushahro Feroze, the police on Wednesday registered an FIR of a double murder case against the DSP Moro and others police officials. Reports said the Naushahro Feroze Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against DSP Moro Abdul Hameed Panhwar, PCs Abdullah Abro, Akbar Mastoi, Wali Muhammad and Muhammad Khan for allegedly killing two people identified as Athar Ali s/o Ferozuddin Solangi and Muhib Ali, while another man Nooruddin s/o Sonharo got injured on November 4, when the police party carried out a fake encounter.
