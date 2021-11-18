 
close
Thursday November 18, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Brother of IGP Balochistan passes away

November 18, 2021

KASUR: The younger brother of IG Balochistan Rai Muhammad Tahir, Rai Muhammad Yousuf, Advocate, passed away on Wednesday.He was buried in the graveyard of his native village Raja Jang, Kasur. Senior police officers, politicians, journalists, lawyers and other dignitaries attended his funeral prayers.